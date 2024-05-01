Riboli Family Wines Expands Fine Wine Portfolio with New Sauvignon Blanc Offerings - Just in Time for International Sauvignon Blanc Day

Expanding the collection of Sauvignon Blanc with Riva De La Rosa and Les Glories

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines , family-owned and operated since 1917, is proud to announce the launch of two new Sauvignon Blancs to their growing portfolio and celebrate International Sauvignon Blanc Day (May 6). Representing both the old and new world, Riboli Family offers six Sauvignon Blancs, including Riva de la Rosa from Italy, Les Glories from France, and our own estate-grown San Simeon from Paso Robles, California.

Riboli Family Wines expands their collection of Sauvignon Blanc with Riva De La Rosa and Les Glories Post this Riboli Family Wines Expands Fine Wine Portfolio with New Sauvignon Blanc Offerings

"The Sauvignon Blanc varietal has been outpacing the overall wine category in sales1 and we've seen tremendous consumer demand for it," said Steve Riboli, Riboli Family Wines CEO. "These additions to our existing portfolio will expand access to fine wines of exceptional quality from top regions of the world at an attractive price point."

Hailing from the Northeast part of Italy, the Riva de la Rosa Sauvignon Blanc is from Friuli, where some of the greatest white wines can be found. France's Loire Valley is Sauvignon Blanc's spiritual home, and this gorgeous example from Les Glories was cultivated in Southern Touraine, Loire Valley.

All six Sauvignon Blancs have been crafted with the highest quality of grapes, following Riboli Family Wines' rigorous sustainability standards and resulting in six terroir-driven expressions. The full portfolio of Sauvignon Blanc wines will include:

NEW! Riva De La Rosa, Sauvignon Blanc ( $18.99 SRP) – Straw-yellow in color with greenish tinges. Sophisticated bouquet and full flavor with an edge reminiscent of pineapple and other exotic fruit | ABV: 12.5% |DOC: Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

Straw-yellow in color with greenish tinges. Sophisticated bouquet and full flavor with an edge reminiscent of pineapple and other exotic fruit | ABV: 12.5% |DOC: NEW! Les Glories Sauvignon Blanc ( $19.99 SRP) – is crisp on the palate and noticeably herbal, with refreshing chalk minerality and a hint of florals |ABV: 12% | Vin de France: Primarily sourced from Val de Loire (Loire Valley)

is crisp on the palate and noticeably herbal, with refreshing chalk minerality and a hint of florals |ABV: 12% | Vin de France: Primarily sourced from Val de Loire (Loire Valley) San Simeon Sauvignon Blanc ( $18.99 SRP) – From ground to glass, hailing from certified sustainable estate vineyards in the relatively new Creston District AVA in Paso Robles , this wine is replete with citrus and pear with aromas of white flowers and lime zest | ABV: 13.5% | Appellation: Paso Robles, CA

From ground to glass, hailing from certified sustainable estate vineyards in the relatively new Creston District AVA in , this wine is replete with citrus and pear with aromas of white flowers and lime zest | ABV: 13.5% | Appellation: Les Glories Sancerre ( $39.99 SRP) – This Sancerre radiates citrus and herbal notes with incredible freshness and minerality. From vineyards including Bue, Amigny, and Chavignol, this 100% stainless steel fermented wine is crisp on the palate and noticeably herbal, with refreshing chalk minerality and a hint of florals |ABV: 13% | AOP: Sancerre, Loire Valley

This Sancerre radiates citrus and herbal notes with incredible freshness and minerality. From vineyards including Bue, Amigny, and Chavignol, this 100% stainless steel fermented wine is crisp on the palate and noticeably herbal, with refreshing chalk minerality and a hint of florals |ABV: 13% | AOP: Sancerre, Loire Valley Urlar Sauvignon Blanc ( $19.99 SRP) – (organic, vegan, biodynamic) imported from New Zealand , this wine evokes 'Old World' stylings, using barrel fermentation and aging on the lees. Stone fruits are balanced by a nutty almond character |ABV: 14% | Appellation: Gladstone, Wairarapa, New Zealand

(organic, vegan, biodynamic) imported from , this wine evokes 'Old World' stylings, using barrel fermentation and aging on the lees. Stone fruits are balanced by a nutty almond character |ABV: 14% | Appellation: Gladstone, Wairarapa, The Champion Sauvignon Blanc ( $13.99 SRP) - Grown in the rich alluvial Wairau plains in Marlborough, the stony soils provide the ideal canvas for Sauvignon Blanc. The cool ocean breezes allow the berries to retain their signature acidity and mineral freshness while showcasing bursts of tropical grapefruit and bright pineapple flavors| ABV: 13.1% | Appellation: Marlborough, New Zealand

For more information on availability or to purchase, please visit riboliwines.com .

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wine division including CA estate-based brands from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and Imported wines representing family-owned producers committed to sustainable and organic practices. In addition, the family owns Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the US1. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

Press Contact:

Marie-Christina Batich

Account Supervisor, The Brand Leader

[email protected]

1 Source: Impact Databank 2023.

SOURCE Riboli Family Wines