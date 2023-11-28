RIBOLI FAMILY WINES NAMES DAN GOLDSTONE AS FIRST CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER (CPO)

News provided by

Riboli Family Wines

28 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

20 -year Consumer Product Goods and Alcohol Beverage veteran will lead Human Resources at Riboli Family Wines

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines has announced that Dan Goldstone has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief People Officer (CPO), responsible for leading all human resources functions for the company starting immediately.

Goldstone will report to Steve Riboli, Owner/President of Riboli Family Wines.

Continue Reading
Dan Goldstone
Dan Goldstone

Goldstone brings more than 20 years of human resources experience to the Riboli Family of brands, most recently as Senior Vice President and Corporate Affairs, at Chicken of the Sea where he led the Human Resources Function for Thai Union's companies in North America. Prior to that he was the director of human resources for the U.S., Canada and Latin America divisions of Treasury Wine Estates, one of the world's largest wine companies.  He held senior human resources roles at Bright View Corporation, the nation's leading commercial landscaping company; Brown-Forman Corporation, parent company to Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey; and E. & J. Gallo Winery, the largest exporter of California Wines.

As a foremost human resources expert, Goldstone offers specialized skills in talent management, training & development, talent acquisition, organizational development, cultural engagement, diversity equity and inclusion, crisis management, strategy, shared resources and human resources business partnering.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Dan into our rich tradition of success at Riboli Family Wines to the newly created position of Chief People Officer. Dan brings with him tremendous leadership and a diverse background to enable the further growth of our people and brands. Said Riboli "His wealth of experience will be critical to growing the capabilities of our people that fuels their success and the success of our high-performance culture at the company."

Goldstone, who resides in (Orange County) Calif., graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor's degree in political science. He recently completed the Human Capital and Effective Organizations Leadership program at the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business and is a lifelong learner, who believes in the importance of service leadership to enable individual and organizational success.

For more information on Riboli Family Wines, visit http://www.riboliwines.com

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES 
Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wines division including CA estate-based brands from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and Imported wines representing family growers committed to sustainable and organic practices , as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the USi. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.  

1 Source: Impact Databank 2022.

Media Contact:
Natasha Hayes, [email protected]

SOURCE Riboli Family Wines

Also from this source

Riboli Family Wines Expands Fine Wine Portfolio with "Riva de la Rosa" Collection

Riboli Family Wines Expands Fine Wine Portfolio with "Riva de la Rosa" Collection

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned and operated since 1917, is proud to announce the launch of its latest brand – Riva de la Rosa - a collection of...
Stella Rosa® Wines Launches New Spicy Series, Bringing the Heat to Wine Glasses

Stella Rosa® Wines Launches New Spicy Series, Bringing the Heat to Wine Glasses

Stella Rosa® Wines has done it again and #TacoTuesday drinks will never be the same. Stella Rosa® Wines is introducing a new collection of sweet and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.