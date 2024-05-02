Ric Flair Drip Launches Cannabis Brand in Michigan in Partnership with Goldkine

Legendary wrestler brings premium cannabis brand to the Great Lakes State

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary wrestling star Ric Flair's cannabis brand, Ric Flair Drip , joins forces with one of Michigan's leading cannabis brands, Goldkine , to launch its premium suite of cannabis products across the state. This groundbreaking, tag team partnership brings together the legendary figure Ric Flair with the expertise of Goldkine to deliver a unique and high-quality cannabis experience to Michigan consumers.

The initial product lineup includes a range of options to cater to diverse preferences, featuring premium flower, and infused pre-rolls, and can be found at all locations of the following dispensaries statewide: Puff, Consume, Exclusive and Joyology. Consumers can expect to find the first wave of Ric Flair Drip products on dispensary shelves Friday May 3, with additional offerings, including edibles, set to debut later in the year.

Ric Flair expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "Wooooo! Ric Flair Drip Cannabis is about bringing flair to every moment. It's not just about the product, it's about the experience, the style and living life to the fullest. Michigan, get ready to drip with the Nature Boy!"

Goldkine, a leading distributor in the cannabis industry, is proud to collaborate with this iconic figure. The partnership with Ric Flair Drip aligns with Goldkine's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products that resonate with consumers.

In a statement, Goldkine Co-Founder Jimmy Smith said, "We are excited to join forces with Ric Flair to launch Ric Flair Drip cannabis in Michigan. This collaboration reflects our dedication to providing the highest quality cannabis products and creating unique experiences for our customers. We believe this partnership will set a new standard in the industry."

Carma HoldCo , a leading player in the Michigan cannabis market and purveyor of ultra-premium cannabis brands including Ric Flair Drip, TYSON 2.0 and Evol by Future , is also expanding its footprint through this collaboration. By partnering with Goldkine to introduce the Ric Flair Drip cannabis brand in Michigan, Carma is bringing the iconic brand name to the state's cannabis enthusiasts.

"We are proud to be a part of this exciting venture, bringing the Ric Flair Drip cannabis brand to Michigan," said Adam Wilks, chairman and CEO of Carma HoldCo. "This expansion represents Carma's commitment to providing our customers with diverse and high-quality options. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on Michigan's cannabis landscape."

About Ric Flair Drip Cannabis

Ric Flair Drip is a lifestyle-focused product brand co-founded by the iconic wrestling World Champion, Ric Flair. The brand envelops extravagance and pushes people to never settle for mediocrity. With a commitment to quality and style, each product embodies the essence of the styling, profiling, limousine-riding, jet-flying Nature Boy himself. From the initial launch to the brand's expansion into new markets, Ric Flair Drip is giving everyone the opportunity to live like the legend.

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture.

About Goldkine

Goldkine has arrived as Michigan's premier luxury cannabis brand. To realize our vision of unparalleled products and reliable service, Goldkine combines the collective skills of our diverse founding members. Goldkine's family-oriented founders are bonded by a collective drive to produce the hand crafted cannabis which lies at the very foundation of our business. Goldkine's sophisticated grow facility is located in Warren, Michigan with state-of-the-art equipment and a team of educated professionals.

The Goldkine brand is more than a label. Looking to the future, we will sustain our market distinction through unwavering dedication to our values and standards. Pairing quality flower with best practices and consistent service, we aim to extend our reach not only to our loyal customers but to our communities by supporting local charities.

SOURCE Carma HoldCo Inc.