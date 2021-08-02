Rice-A-Roni Expands into Microwavable Rice with New Heat & Eat Rice

Versatile and easy to prepare, Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat is available at retailers nationwide and comes in three delicious flavors – Herb & Butter, Garlic & Olive Oil and Spicy Spanish. Whether you serve it on its own as a tasty side dish or want to use it in a recipe like a Caprese Style Rice Side Dish or Cheesy Broccoli Herb & Butter Rice Side , Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat helps you to do less without sacrificing flavor, which is something the entire family can get behind.

"As families navigate busier schedules and have less time and energy to prepare meals at home, they're seeking delicious and convenient dinner options," said Michelle McAlister, Senior Director of Marketing for the Meals portfolio at Quaker Foods North America. "Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat offers a tasty side dish option that helps families spend more time together around the dinner table and less time preparing meals. We're excited to expand our family-pleasing Rice-A-Roni product offerings in an even more convenient format."

The launch of Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat will be supported by a new integrated campaign that includes digital, social and PR support focused on bringing bold flavor to the microwave and encouraging people to #MicroRaveWithRoni. The San Francisco Treat has also put a modern twist on its classic jingle in its new digital spots, which is the first evolution of the jingle since it was created in 1962.

For more information about Rice-A-Roni, where to buy the Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat Rice varieties and delicious recipes for the entire family, visit www.ricearoni.com.

