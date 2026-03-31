Rich Butkus Shares CPA's Multi-State Growth at ReNew Summit

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NJCC ReNew Jersey Business Summit & Expo, a key gathering for business leaders, policymakers, and industry professionals focused on economic growth across the state, recently featured Control Point Associates, Inc. as a co-host. This participation underscores the firm's continued investment in New Jersey and its active role within the business community. For more information about Control Point Associates, Inc. and its contributions to New Jersey's economic development, visit https://www.cpasurvey.com/.

Rich Butkus, President/Managing Partner of Control Point Associates, Inc. and Tom Bracken, President/CEO of New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

Founded in New Jersey, Control Point Associates, Inc. has evolved from a single office into a multi-state surveying and geospatial firm. Its involvement in the summit naturally extends its long-standing commitment to supporting business development and innovation throughout the region. The event highlighted Control Point Associates, Inc.'s journey and its strategic approach to growth.

"From our beginnings as a New Jersey startup, Control Point Associates, Inc. has proudly grown into a multi-state surveying and geospatial firm, a journey powered by our relentless pursuit of technological advancement and automation," added Rich Butkus. "This evolution allows us to continually enhance efficiency, drive innovation across the industry, and cultivate new opportunities for a skilled workforce."

Advancing New Jersey's Business Environment

A key highlight of the summit was a featured fireside conversation with President Rich Butkus. During the discussion, Butkus shared insights into the company's remarkable growth from a New Jersey startup to its current multi-state presence. He emphasized Control Point Associates, Inc.'s strategic adoption of technology and automation to enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and expand workforce opportunities within the industry.

This engagement positions Control Point Associates, Inc. as a forward-thinking leader in the surveying and geospatial sector. The firm actively contributes to broader conversations concerning economic growth, workforce development, and the future of business in New Jersey, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the state's business environment.

Control Point Associates, Inc.'s co-hosting role and President Butkus's insights at the NJCC ReNew Summit exemplify its dedication to fostering a dynamic and innovative business landscape in New Jersey.

Media Contact: Kayleen Arguello, [email protected]

Control Point Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of professional land surveying and geospatial services, combining advanced technology with decades of field expertise. With over 30 years of experience, 13 office locations spanning the East Coast, and a team of more than 250 professionals, CPA supports projects primarily across the Eastern United States while traveling wherever clients need them. The firm offers a full range of solutions, including boundary and topographic surveys, ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys, 3D Laser Scanning, Mobile LiDAR, UAV data acquisition and mapping, GIS, and subsurface utility engineering. Serving industries such as construction, energy, infrastructure, and land development, Control Point Associates is known for delivering accuracy, efficiency, and long-term value on complex, high-impact projects.

SOURCE Control point Associates, Inc.