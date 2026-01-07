Rich Products Celebrates "Rich Stadium" Legacy Following Bills' Final Regular Season Game at Original Home

Buffalo-based food company stepped up to help fund a county project in 1973 and fortuitously shaped stadium naming rights in the process.

Fans can purchase a limited-edition Oxford Pennant replica ticket from the first-ever game at Rich Stadium to benefit RISE of WNY Community Coffeehouse.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Buffalo Bills enter the playoffs following their final regular-season home game at Highmark Stadium, Rich Products (Rich's), the Buffalo-based, family-owned food company with operations around the globe, is reflecting on its role in helping to shape a significant business innovation in professional sports: stadium naming rights. And to celebrate the legacy, Rich's is giving fans a chance to own a piece of that history.

Rich's Big Ticket

Rich's has partnered with Buffalo-based Oxford Pennant to create two limited-edition products: a felt replica ticket from the very first game played at Rich Stadium in 1973, and a pennant featuring the replica ticket design. These commemorative items are available for purchase online here for limited time, with proceeds benefiting RISE of WNY Community Coffeehouse, an innovative Buffalo-based coffee shop that focuses on empowering and uplifting those who come through its doors. Featuring a pay-as-you-can model, workforce development programs, community events and more, RISE's mission is to pour relief and hope into the community by offering everyone the chance to feel welcome. This partnership reflects Rich's ongoing commitment to building community and creating opportunities for future generations — a promise at the heart of its Generations of Good responsible business strategy.

"I'd love to say in 1973 we had the vision of what naming rights look like today, but at the time we just wanted to do right by our community," said Bob Rich, senior chairman, Rich Products.

When Rich's secured the naming rights to the newly constructed Orchard Park facility in 1973, introducing "Rich Stadium" to fans nationwide, the move was virtually unheard of in U.S. professional sports. That decision helped propel corporate branding with live sports on a national stage.

The $1.5 million, 25-year naming rights agreement was negotiated with Erie County to help offset the stadium's $21.5 million construction cost. But the agreement was more than a sponsorship. It was a statement of confidence in Buffalo at a time when the city's outdated War Memorial Stadium, affectionately known as "The Rockpile," was widely viewed as obsolete.

"Looking back, it turned out to be one of the smartest investments we ever made," said Rich.

What started as a local marketing gamble has grown into a model followed across professional sports. Today, hundreds of professional teams play in corporately named venues, with total deals worth over a billion dollars.

"As we celebrate the end of an era, we're proud to partner with Oxford Pennant to support RISE of WNY Community Coffeehouse – two homegrown organizations that share our deep commitment to innovation, community and Buffalo," said Rich.

"This project means a lot to all of us at Oxford Pennant," added Dave Horesh, CEO, Oxford Pennant. "As a Buffalo-based business, we are proud to help honor the legacy of Rich Stadium and be part of a collaboration rooted in community and shared history."

As the Bills prepare to move into their next home stadium in 2026, Rich Products joins the Western New York community in celebrating the countless memories made in Orchard Park, from Jim Kelly-led comebacks to unforgettable snow-covered playoff battles, and reflects on the business innovation that began in Buffalo and continues to shape the sports industry today.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of this amazing commemorative event," said Michael Reid, executive director, RISE of WNY. "Buffalo is our city, the Bills are our team, and Rich Stadium holds a special place in the heart of this community. Being part of an event that celebrates this legacy is both an honor and a privilege."

"It's fitting that the final season here reminds us of where it all began," said Rich. "I'm thankful for the decades of memories at Rich Stadium including four trips to the Super Bowl during that 25-year run. We're diehard fans like the rest of Buffalo, so we can't wait to create memories at the new stadium."

MEET RICH'S.

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

**This press release is independently issued and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the Buffalo Bills or the National Football League. All references to the Buffalo Bills are for descriptive purposes only.**

SOURCE Rich Products Corporation