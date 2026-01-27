Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, to Receive Prestigious 2026 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 11 honorees to 2026 membership class, recognizing resilience, determination, and achievement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and supports young people in furthering their education, today announced that Richard Reed Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, will receive the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and become a lifetime member of the organization. Childress joins 10 other exceptional corporate, civic, and cultural leaders from across the country in the 2026 class of honorees. For the last 79 years, the Horatio Alger Award has recognized esteemed individuals who have achieved remarkable success despite significant challenges, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to higher education and philanthropy.

Born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Childress faced profound loss at five years old when his father passed away. As a young child, he demonstrated a strong work ethic, earning his school lunch in first grade by cleaning the lunchroom and sweeping the hallways. As he grew older, he continued to work, selling peanuts and popcorn at the local stadium on weekends to help support the family.

Childress discovered a passion for car racing at a young age, dreaming of one day becoming a racecar driver himself. As a young adult, he turned that dream into reality by purchasing an old taxicab for $20 and transforming it into his first racecar. What began as a one-man racing team grew over decades into one of the most respected organizations in motorsports. Today, Richard Childress Racing employs more than 400 team members supporting full-time operations in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. Over his storied career, Richard Childress Racing has amassed more than 200 victories across NASCAR's top three national series, including 17 championships, three Daytona 500 championships, and three Brickyard 400 victories. In recognition of his remarkable contributions to the sport, Childress was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.

"Throughout my life, I've learned how important it is to find your passion and pursue it with relentless dedication. You have to be willing to put everything on the line. My passion for racing began when I was just a kid at the track, and that spark has stayed with me ever since, pushing me to chase success in the sport I love," said Richard Childress. "But passion alone isn't enough. Surrounding yourself with people who share your drive is a source of strength that leads to success. That's why being part of the Horatio Alger Association is so meaningful. This community of dedicated members works together to uplift young people as they follow their dreams. I'm honored to join in that mission."

Beyond his accomplishments on the racetrack, Childress and his wife, Judy, are committed philanthropists. In 2008, they partnered with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center to establish the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma, which has grown today into a nationwide initiative dedicated to preventing childhood trauma and life-threatening injury, the No. 1 killer of kids in America. The Institute funds research, education, and advocacy to help improve the care and treatment that injured kids receive throughout America.

"Richard Childress is an exceptional leader whose integrity, resilience, and commitment to excellence have long distinguished him in the world of motorsports and beyond," said Marcia G. Taylor, President and CEO, Bennett International Group LLC, a 2017 Horatio Alger Award recipient who nominated Childress for the Award. "Through our partnership with Richard Childress Racing, I have seen firsthand how his dedication to his team, his industry, and his community reflects the very qualities that the Horatio Alger Association seeks to honor. I am pleased to support his induction and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition."

Childress and the member class of 2026 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 79th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in April. The annual ceremonies coincide with the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference, which gives more than 100 students the unique opportunity to explore the nation's capital and to meet and learn from Association Members.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. upholds the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination enable individuals to overcome adversity and achieve success. The Association honors exceptional leaders who exemplify this spirit by presenting them with the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime members. Through the support of its members and friends, the Association helps promising students to pursue their dreams through higher education. In 2026, the Association has budgeted to award $19 million in need-based scholarships to up to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, along with academic, personal, and professional support services. Over the past 41 years, the Association has awarded more than $275 million in scholarships to more than 38,000 deserving students. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.org.

