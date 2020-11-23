Richard Collier Appointed New Chief Executive Officer at Jack Wolfskin

IDSTEIN, Germany, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Collier will be the new Chief Executive Officer of Jack Wolfskin, effective December 1, 2020. In this role, he will be responsible for the successful further development of the strategic brand positioning, and the continued internationalization for Jack Wolfskin.

In June 2020, the Company had already confirmed that their current CEO Melody Harris-Jensbach and Callaway Golf had been amicably preparing a succession arrangement. This arrangement follows the completion of the Jack Wolfskin integration into the Callaway Group, which was acquired in 2019. Harris-Jensbach, who has been CEO of the leading outdoor supplier since 2014, will continue to support the Company in an executive consulting capacity.

"Richard's broad and impressive experience in a multi-national, multi-brand Company will help drive the further development of Jack Wolfskin," said Callaway Golf Executive Vice President, Apparel and Soft Goods, Joe Flannery. "In addition to his international business acumen and leadership skills, he has a strong understanding of Jack Wolfskin's core market. I am convinced that his experience and expertise will help drive continued innovation and success for the business."

Chip Brewer, CEO of Callaway Golf added, "We would like to thank Melody for her professional and trustful cooperation. She has recently done an excellent job in integrating Jack Wolfskin into the Callaway Group and is responsible for ensuring that the modern outdoor collection and brand positioning increasingly appeal to new and young target groups. These initiatives have enhanced the brand's desirability in the market."

Harris-Jensbach said, "I would like to thank Callaway for their trust and professional cooperation. For the integration of Jack Wolfskin into the Callaway Group, we have jointly advanced the most important projects and started to develop the international growth potential that our new shareholder foresees for Jack Wolfskin. I wish Richard Collier all the best in continuing this work."

Collier is moving to Jack Wolfskin from the Helly Hansen Group, a leading supplier of technical ski, sailing and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. He has worked there for the last 17 years, most recently as Chief Product Officer. During his tenure, Collier contributed significantly to their product, brand, operational and financial performance, and built their social responsibility and sustainability credentials from the ground up.

Prior to joining the Helly Hansen Group, he worked for Tandberg Telecom, Kurt Salmon Associates and Adidas, where he held senior sales and marketing positions. Collier is a British citizen, speaks German, and is married with three children.

"I know Jack Wolfskin and its products well, and I am very excited to join this great brand," Mr. Collier said. "Having worked in the outdoor industry for many years, I admire how the Company has grown and evolved, while continuing to introduce exceptional, eco-conscious products in the marketplace. I look forward to working with this incredible team to drive even more growth and success."

Since 2014, Melody Harris-Jensbach has led Jack Wolfskin through several shareholder changes and successfully turned around the business and realigned the collection and brand positioning of the leading outdoor brand. Before joining Jack Wolfskin, Harris-Jensbach held various executive positions including Board Member and Chief Product Officer for Esprit, and Deputy Chairman and Chief Product Officer at Puma. Since the Summer of 2020, she has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, a manufacturer of innovative and sustainable fiber solutions.

About JACK WOLFSKIN

Jack Wolfskin is one of the leading providers of premium-quality outdoor apparel and equipment headquartered in Idstein, Germany, with a North America office in Park City, Utah and an Asian office in Shanghai, China. Founded in 1981, the Company has grown to become a leading outdoor brand across Europe and Asia with more than 730 JACK WOLFSKIN stores and over 4,000 points of sale worldwide. The Company is rooted in sustainability and focused on designing ethical and eco-conscious products, as well as promoting fair and humane working conditions. Jack Wolfskin has been a member of the Fair Wear Foundation since 2010 and FWF leader status since 2014, as well as a blue sign system partner since 2011 and a member of the "Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) program since 2012.

The Company currently employs over 1,100 people worldwide and in January 2019, Jack Wolfskin was acquired by Callaway Golf Company.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

In Europe

Hartmut Schultz

Hartmut Schultz Kommunication GmbH

[email protected]

In North America

Helen Francis

Jack Wolfskin North America

[email protected]

SOURCE Callaway Golf

Related Links

http://www.callawaygolf.com

