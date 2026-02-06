Richard Cullen, Former Virginia Attorney General and Counselor to Governor Glenn Youngkin, Joins Torridon Law PLLC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Law PLLC is pleased to announce that Richard Cullen, the former Virginia Attorney General, U.S. Attorney, and, most recently, Counselor to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, is joining the firm as a Partner.

From 2022 to 2026, Mr. Cullen served as Counselor to Governor Glenn Youngkin. As a member of the Governor's cabinet, he provided oversight and guidance for legal matters occurring within the Office of the Governor.

He joined Governor Youngkin after a long career at McGuire Woods, where he led a national white-collar practice and spent over a decade as the firm's Chairman. He was active in many high-profile government investigations including the BP Deep Water Horizon matter, the Boeing Max matter, and the Mueller investigation. He also represented Sepp Blatter, the president of FIFA.

Mr. Cullen previously served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 1991 to 1994 and as Attorney General of Virginia from 1997 to 1998.

"I have worked with Richard over 35 years in government and private practice. He is a legend. There is no finer lawyer, nor better consigliere – he has seen it all," said former Attorney General William P. Barr.

"Richard is an exceptional lawyer with a storied career in both public service and private practice. We are honored that he has chosen to join us at Torridon," said former Counsel to the President Pat Cipollone.

On joining Torridon, Mr. Cullen said, "There is a lot of excitement in the legal world about Torridon and its plans and I am very pleased to be joining many talented friends and former colleagues, including Bill Barr, my first boss in government."

Torridon Law PLLC advises and represents clients in connection with complex litigation and investigations; government enforcement, regulatory, and legislative matters; commercial disputes; crisis management; and issues related to mergers and acquisitions. The firm draws on the exceptionally broad experience of its lawyers at senior levels of government, at top tier national law firms, and in the corporate and nonprofit worlds, providing services to major corporations, investment firms, law firms, industry groups, and other leading institutions.

Torridon Law is committed to upholding the values, collegiality, and client-focused ethos that traditionally have distinguished the law as a profession. With experience that spans the globe, the Torridon Law team is dedicated to providing the top-flight legal service clients would expect on their most important matters from the largest national law firms, with all of the flexibility, creativity, and innovation the boutique model offers.

