Torridon Announces Expansion of Latin America Strategic Advisory Practice

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Law PLLC and Torridon Group LLC are pleased to announce a major expansion of its Latin America capabilities as it welcomes Kimberly Breier, former Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Department of State, and Geronimo Gutiérrez Fernández, former Mexican Ambassador to the United States. The addition of Ms. Breier and Ambassador Fernández further expands the broad experience of Torridon's lawyers and advisors at the highest levels of government, the international arena, the corporate world, and in private practice.

Kimberly Breier has more than 20 years of experience in foreign policy, primarily focused on Western Hemisphere affairs. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Breier was Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. She also served as the Western Hemisphere Member of the Policy Planning Staff. She was previously the founder and Director of the U.S.-Mexico Futures Initiative, and the Deputy Director of the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). She also was Vice President of a consulting firm, leading country risk assessment teams for private clients in Mexico, Argentina, and Chile.

In addition, Ms. Breier served for more than a decade in the U.S. intelligence community as a political analyst and manager, primarily focused on Latin America. Earlier in her career, she served at the White House in the National Security Council's Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, first as Director for Brazil and the Southern Cone, then as Director for Mexico and Canada, and also as an interim Director for the Andean region. She was also a senior fellow and director of the National Policy Association's North American Committee—a business and labor committee with members from the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Geronimo Gutiérrez Fernández has over 20 years of experience in senior government positions under five Mexican presidents in the areas of finance, trade, national security and diplomacy. Most recently, he served as Mexico's Ambassador to the United States. In that position, he played a prominent role in the negotiation of the United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement (USMCA).

He previously served as Managing Director of the North American Development Bank (NADB), and held senior positions in the Mexican government, including as Deputy Secretary for Governance and Homeland Security, member of the National Security Council's Executive Committee and, in the Foreign Ministry, as Under Secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean and Under Secretary for North America. In the latter capacity, he coordinated day-to-day trilateral and bilateral affairs with the United States and Canada. He also led negotiations for the creation of the Security and Prosperity Partnership for North America (SPP) – the prelude to the present day North American Leaders Summit.

"I am delighted to have Kim Breier back on the team and to have Geronimo Gutiérrez joining us—the major U.S. policy focus on Latin America means our clients are facing generational opportunities in places like Venezuela, at the same time as increasing complexity in navigating in Mexico and beyond. There is no better duo than this one to provide insights on how to get things done," said former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Kim has a distinguished career as a U.S. diplomat and policy strategist—with decades of leadership on Western Hemisphere affairs at the Department of State, the National Security Council, and leading think tanks. She and Ambassador Fernández will provide great additions to the Torridon Group's global perspective and geopolitical judgment," said former Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.

"I am excited to expand Torridon's advisory capabilities to address clients' needs across every facet of their Latin America operations," said former Attorney General William P. Barr.

"I am excited to welcome Kim Breier and Ambassador Fernández to Torridon. They will further expand our international capabilities, particularly throughout Latin America," said former Counsel to the President Pat Cipollone.

On joining Torridon, Ms. Breier said, "It's not every day that you get the opportunity to work with three cabinet secretaries, a White House counsel, and an amazing team of lawyers like those assembled a Torridon. The blending of diplomacy and legal expertise is exactly what companies need to navigate these days in Latin America and beyond. I am thrilled to be joining this top-flight team."

Ambassador Fernández said, "I am delighted to join this extraordinary team at critical time in U.S. – Mexico relations and a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape for Latin America."

Torridon Law PLLC advises and represents clients in connection with complex litigation and investigations; government enforcement, regulatory, and legislative matters; commercial disputes; crisis management; and issues related to mergers and acquisitions. The firm draws on the exceptionally broad experience of its lawyers at senior levels of government, at top tier national law firms, and in the corporate and nonprofit worlds, providing services to major corporations, investment firms, law firms, industry groups, and other leading institutions.

Torridon Law is committed to upholding the values, collegiality, and client-focused ethos that traditionally have distinguished the law as a profession. With experience that spans the globe, the Torridon Law team is dedicated to providing the top-flight legal service clients would expect on their most important matters from the largest national law firms, with all of the flexibility, creativity, and innovation the boutique model offers.

Torridon Group LLC is a strategic advisory firm that partners with leading corporations, investment firms, and industry executives to navigate complex business landscapes, unlock new growth opportunities, and drive long-term value creation. The firm provides deep expertise in corporate strategy, capital allocation, risk management, and operational transformation, helping clients strengthen their competitive position in an evolving global market.

