Richard Hourigan, Inc. Introduces Special Deals on the Vector Clear Blue Solid Biocide Feeders

BEAR, Del., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Hourigan, Inc., a well-established water treatment company, is thrilled to announce incredible price deals on the Vector Clear Blue Solid Biocide Feeders.

Vector's clear blue solid biocide feeders have a few practical advantages over many other solid biocide feeders. The biggest one is visibility: the clear blue body lets operators see tablet level, dissolution progress, and whether the feeder is actually flowing without opening the unit. That saves time during routine checks and makes it easier to spot problems early.

Clear Blue so you can see the biocide tablets.

They also combine that visibility with the familiar strengths of a solid-feed system: simple tablet-based dosing, no liquid drums or metering pumps, and a compact footprint. For facilities that want a straightforward way to deliver chlorine or bromine, that means less handling complexity and fewer mechanical failure points than liquid feed setups.

Compared with opaque solid feeders, the clear design is especially useful for maintenance and compliance. Operators can verify charge status at a glance, which helps avoid underfeeding or running the feeder empty. In systems like cooling towers, that can matter because consistent biocide delivery is key to controlling bacteria, algae, and biofilm. Vector also offers multiple sizes and clear models with features like wide-mouth lids, high-flow connections, pressure relief options, and secure mounting, which makes them flexible for different system demands.

Another advantage is that Vector positions these feeders for both ease of use and precision. The Economate line is described as an economical, easy-delivery option, while the Biomate line is aimed at more precise, accurate dosing. So, if you want the clear-blue visual check plus a feeder that fits a tighter treatment program, Vector gives you more control than a basic "black box" style feeder.

In short, the clear blue solid biocide feeder stands out because it makes solid chemical feed easier to monitor, easier to maintain, and more reliable in daily use—while still keeping the simplicity and durability that make solid feeders attractive in the first place.

The Vector Clear Blue Solid Biocide Feeders qualifies for our VIP Member Discount Program.

If you become a member of Richard Hourigan, Inc. you will earn reward points on every Purchase for our store if you have logged into your account. These reward points are redeemable for future purchases of any product on our store at checkout, again if you are logged in. Further, this product Qualifies for our VIP Member Discounts along with various other products. The precursor requirements for VIP Membership are that you have created and account and further that you have made a purchase. After that we manually upgrade your Membership to VIP.

CURRENT PRODUCTS WITH VIP MEMBER DISCOUNTED PRICING:

We cannot provide specific details. You will have to become a VIP Member to find out. Currently we have VIP Member discounts on all LMI Pumps; selected Myron L Meters; the Quantrol QFBPH2-304 Stainless Steel Bag Filter Housing; the Quantrol Models QFP1X10-3/4, QFP1X20-3/4, QFP4X1-304, QFP4X2-304, QFP5X1-304, and QFP5X1-304 Stainless Steel Cartridge Filter Housings; plus, the Enviro Brom Tabs (DBNPA - 96% Active) Water Treatment Biocide, Advantage Controls Products, and Vector Biocide Feeders.

Here is a hyperlink for more information or to purchase the Vector Clear Blue Solid Biocide Feeders.

https://www.richardhouriganinc.com/sunshop/catalog/vector-industries.html

Dick Hourigan is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Water Technologies (AWT), and a degreed analytical chemist who has been in the water treatment business since 1973. Dick obtained his degree in Chemistry from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois in 1968 and has worked in water treatment or in wastewater treatment since January of 1973.

Richard Hourigan, Inc., dba TheWaterTreatmentStore.com, is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and a member of the Delaware Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.

Contact: Dick Hourigan

Tel/Fax: 877-792-8376 (USA only), Tel: 815-751-8131 (Globally)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Richard Hourigan, Inc.