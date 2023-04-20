Richard McDonough, MD Honored for Patient Advocacy Efforts, Receives Dorothy Green Phillips Legacy Award at FLASCO Annual Gala

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Leads Discussions on

Cancer Care Challenges at 2023 FLASCO Business of Oncology Summit & Spring Session

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) medical oncologist Richard McDonough, MD, is the recipient of the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) 2023 Dorothy Green Phillips Legacy Award. The recognition was announced at FLASCO's Annual Gala held on April 14 in Orlando.

Dorothy Green Phillips presents FCS medical oncologist Richard McDonough, MD with the 2023 Dorothy Green Phillips Legacy Award during the annual FLASCO Gala, held during the FLASCO 2023 Business of Oncology Summit & Spring Session.

The Award, named in honor of Dorothy Green Phillips, who retired in 2019 after serving as FLASCO Executive Director, is presented annually to a FLASCO member whose contributions leave a lasting legacy. Phillips, known nationally as a trailblazer of innovative collaboration and a passionate advocate for cancer patients and providers, personally selected Dr. McDonough as this year's honoree.

"Dr. McDonough has dedicated his career to advocating for patients, ensuring all have proper access to care, which has led to his long-standing reputation in the community and across the numerous organizations in which he serves," says FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "His contributions to the oncology community are vast and truly making an impact on patient care."

Dr. McDonough is well-known among his peers and within the oncology industry as an advocate for cancer patients, often discussing initiatives with legislators to benefit patient access to care. Dr. McDonough has held several leadership roles within FLASCO, serving as President from 2017 to 2019 and as Treasurer from 2014 to 2017, and currently is Volunteer Director of Fellows Programs.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker adds, "This award captures the true driver behind Dr. McDonough's efforts as a physician and leader in the oncology space. His contributions toward improving how we, collectively, can create forward momentum in caring for oncology patients are highly valuable. It is an honor to have someone of his caliber represent our patients and our FCS team."

The Annual Gala was a part of FLASCO's 2023 Business of Oncology Summit & Spring Session, a two-day event that delved into the business of oncology, addressing current and future challenges in cancer care.

FCS medical oncologist and hematologist Michael Diaz, MD will participated in a panel session titled, "Evolution of Quality – Transition to EOM." A past president of FLASCO, Dr. Diaz currently serves as FLASCO's Disciplinary & Ethics Committee Co-Chair.

Kristen Boykin, PharmD, RPh/CPh, BCOP, BCPS, FCS Director of Pharmacy Operations, also participated in a panel discussion, "An Update on HPV-Driven Head, Neck and Gynecologic Cancers."

The statewide gathering of physicians, advance practice providers and other clinicians, administrators and financial counselors featured presentations and discussion panels on advancements in immunotherapies and other treatments for cancer.

The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) is a statewide non-profit organization committed to facilitating and promoting multidisciplinary efforts for oncology practitioners and industry professionals to improve patient care in Florida.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

