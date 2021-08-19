Richard Steigman named "Lawyer of the Year" for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs in New York City and 12 other Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf attorneys included in Best Lawyers® 2022 and "Ones to Watch" lists
Aug 19, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is proud to announce that Richard Steigman was named "Lawyer of the Year" for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs in New York City by The Best Lawyers in America (2022 Edition). Mr. Steigman was also included in the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers® Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in New York City.
8 other attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America©:
- Marijo C. Adimey - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC
- Jeffrey B. Bloom - Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, NYC Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC, and Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, NYC
- Diana Carnemolla - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC
- Christopher J. Donadio - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC
- Anthony H. Gair - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, NYC, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC
- Howard S. Hershenhorn - Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, NYC, and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC
- Ben B. Rubinowitz - Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, NYC, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, NYC, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC
- Allan Zelikovic - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, NYC and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC
- 3 lawyers were listed in the 2022 "Ones to Watch list":
- Rachel Jacobs - Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, NYC, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC
- David H. Larkin - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC
- James Rubinowitz - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC
Since more than 100 years, GAIR, GAIR, CONASON, RUBINOWITZ, BLOOM, HERSHENHORN STEIGMAN & MACKAUF has staked its superior reputation on its dedication, sensitivity and commitment to personal service. The Manhattan personal injury law firm specializes in catastrophic injury cases and has obtained some of the highest verdicts and settlements in NY.
Lawyers included in Best Lawyers® are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
Contact: Ben Rubinowitz, [email protected], 212-943-1090
SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf
