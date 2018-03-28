Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman

Located just off the Mountain View Corridor, South Hills features an inspired lineup of floor plans never before offered in Utah. The eye-catching two-story homes, which include three to six bedrooms and approximately 2,000 to 2,510 square feet, boast private backyards and open, inviting layouts for entertaining. Hundreds of personalization options are available, and prices start from the low $300,000s.

Residents of South Hills will appreciate its prime location, near shopping, dining, Silicon Slopes and recreation.

The community is located at 15000 S. Academy Parkway in Herriman. Call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about South Hills and other exceptional Salt Lake City neighborhoods.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

