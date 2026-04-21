Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Las Vegas

Caliterra showcases three paired floor plans with designer details

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Caliterra (RichmondAmerican.com/Caliterra), an inviting new Las Vegas community. This exceptional neighborhood showcases paired, two-story homes with thoughtfully designed layouts, desirable features, and eye-catching fixtures and finishes selected by the builder's professional design team (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/CaliterraGO)

The Valencia is one of three inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Caliterra in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend a Grand Opening event at Caliterra on Saturday, April 25, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary lunch as they take a closer look at this exciting new option for Clark County house hunters. A prize drawing will also be held.

Community highlights:

Three paired floor plans

Versatile two-story layouts

3 bedrooms, approx. 1,370 to 1,660 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Listings available on a variety of timelines

Close proximity to the 215 Beltway

Convenient access to notable schools, shopping, dining, recreation & entertainment

Caliterra is located at 9081 Transporter Avenue in Las Vegas. Call 725.241.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance, and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.