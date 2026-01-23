Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Parker

Legacy Pointe at Looking Glass showcases brand-new homes with innovative features

PARKER, Colo., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Legacy Pointe at Looking Glass (RichmondAmerican.com/LegacyPointe) in Parker. Designed for today and tomorrow, the highly anticipated community offers thoughtfully crafted ranch and two-story homes with flexible layouts and cutting-edge construction features that elevate everyday living at every stage.

The Darius is one of six inviting Richmond American floor plans available at Legacy Pointe at Looking Glass in Parker, Colorado.

From upgraded lumber and premium concrete to blown-in blanket insulation and up to 19.0 SEER2 high efficiency, variable speed HVAC systems, each home at Legacy Pointe at Looking Glass reflects a strong commitment to quality, performance, and long-term durability. These carefully selected elements deliver enhanced comfort, smarter efficiency, and lasting value— supporting the evolving needs of today's homeowners.

The floor plans are thoughtfully designed with lifestyle features that enhance everyday convenience and comfort. Thoughtful storage solutions, welcoming gathering spaces, and private areas for rest and relaxation are carefully woven into every home.

In addition to designer-curated quick move-in homes, Legacy Pointe at Looking Glass offers to-be-built homes that put creativity and choice in buyers' hands. Through a complimentary design consultation, they can select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces, shaping a home that is not only beautifully tailored but designed to adapt and grow with their lifestyle (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization).

Grand Opening Brunch (RichmondAmerican.com/LegacyPointeatLookingGlassGO)

Every aspect of this community has been reimagined—from construction and architecture to the sales center itself—creating a welcoming space where visitors can envision a new life in a new home. Enthusiasm for the community and its elevated experience is steadily building among local agents and prospective homebuyers.

Anyone curious and eagerly awaiting the opening of this location is encouraged to visit Legacy Pointe at Looking Glass on Saturday, January 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for complimentary brunch and model home tours. Sales associates will be available to highlight the community's unique, innovative features, and attendees will have the opportunity to enter a prize drawing.

Community highlights:

Six ranch & two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,680 sq. ft.

Generous homesites backing to open space

Innovative construction techniques & smart storage

On-site parks, playgrounds, & trails

Close proximity to Douglas County schools, Park Meadows mall, & popular restaurants

Easy access to downtown Parker & Denver, Castle Rock, Denver Tech Center, & Denver International Airport

Model home open for tours

Construction features:

Blown-in blanket insulation: designed for superior energy efficiency, a snug fit, and reduced sound transfer

Enhanced floor sheathing: engineered for durability, reliability, and overall performance

Panelized framing: factory-built for greater accuracy, quality control, and minimal waste

Premium concrete: engineered for greater strength, durability, and environmental resilience

Upgraded lumber: Douglas Fir selected for strength and density, and kiln dried for stability

Up to 19.0 SEER2 high efficiency, variable speed HVAC: uses inverter technology designed to automatically adjust for improved comfort and energy savings

Legacy Pointe at Looking Glass is located at 13803 Daffodil Court in Parker. Call 720.677.8543 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

