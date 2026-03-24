Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Parker

The Duos at Looking Glass showcases contemporary paired homes in an attractive location

PARKER, Colo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of The Duos at Looking Glass (RichmondAmerican.com/TheDuosatLookingGlass) in Parker. Conveniently situated between I-25 and CO-83, this exciting new addition to the Looking Glass masterplan offers an array of beautiful paired homes with open layouts, designer details, and finished basements.

The Navy is one of four thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at The Duos at Looking Glass in Parker, Colorado.

For house hunters seeking greater design control, The Duos at Looking Glass offers to-be-built homes with abundant personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build at this community will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to select fixtures and finishes for their new space—a complimentary service!

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/TheDuosatLookingGlassGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend the Grand Opening of The Duos at Looking Glass on Saturday, March 28, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries as they tour inspired model homes and explore this desirable new neighborhood further. A prize giveaway will also be held.

Community highlights:

Paired two-story floor plans with finished basements

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,950 to 2,410 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Homes for a variety of timelines

On-site parks, playgrounds, & a trail system, as well as a future pool

Easy access to restaurants, shops, entertainment, & recreation opportunities

Within the notable Douglas County School District

The Duos at Looking Glass is located at 17146 Bootjack Lane in Parker. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc's homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.