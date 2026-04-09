Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Parker

Tanterra showcases noteworthy new homes with innovative features

PARKER, Colo., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new residential community is taking shape in Parker, offering thoughtfully crafted homes in the midst of Colorado's impressive natural beauty. Tanterra (RichmondAmerican.com/Tanterra), a highly anticipated neighborhood from Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., will showcase ranch and two-story homes designed to elevate everyday living with flexible layouts, high-performance systems, and cutting-edge construction methods.

The Sage is one of five innovative Richmond American floor plans available at Tanterra in Parker, Colorado

Each home at Tanterra reflects a strong commitment to quality, performance, and durability, boasting carefully selected elements that deliver enhanced comfort, greater efficiency, and lasting value. The floor plans are thoughtfully designed with lifestyle features that can evolve with the changing needs of today's homebuyers, from smart storage solutions and shared spaces that invite connection to quiet retreats that encourage rest and relaxation.

In addition to designer-curated listings, Tanterra also offers to-be-built homes that put creativity and choice in buyers' hands. Through a complimentary design consultation, they can select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces, shaping a home that is tailored to both their lifestyle and their personal taste (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization).

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/TanterraGO)

As excitement for Tanterra continues to build, area agents and prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit the community on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a Grand Opening event. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy charcuterie, refreshments, model home tours, and a flower bouquet-making station.

Community highlights:

Five ranch & two-story floor plans

Up to 7 bedrooms & approx. 3,790 sq. ft.

Generous 2- & 3-car garages

Innovative construction techniques & smart storage

Hundreds of fixture & finish options for personalization

On-site clubhouse, pool, parks, sports courts, trails, & open space

Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, & outdoor recreation

Easy access to Denver

Construction features:

Optimized, pre-cut framing: designed for greater precision, improved structural alignment, and reduced material waste

designed for greater precision, improved structural alignment, and reduced material waste Premium concrete: engineered for greater strength, durability, and environmental resilience

engineered for greater strength, durability, and environmental resilience Enhanced floor sheathing: engineered for durability, reliability, and overall performance

engineered for durability, reliability, and overall performance Blown-in blanket insulation: designed for superior energy efficiency, a snug fit, and reduced sound transfer

Tanterra is located at 16883 Mighty Eagle Avenue in Parker. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction, and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance, and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.