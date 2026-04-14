Richmond American Announces Debut of New Apache Junction Community

Retreat at Blossom Rock will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Retreat at Blossom Rock (RichmondAmerican.com/RetreatAtBlossomRock) in Apache Junction. An exciting addition to the popular Blossom Rock masterplan, this highly anticipated community showcases an inspired collection of single-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Darius is one of three impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Retreat at Blossom Rock in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Residents of Retreat at Blossom Rock will enjoy an idyllic Arizona lifestyle, with an exceptional array of resort-style amenities inviting connection, relaxation, and fulfillment. The versatile floor plans at this notable neighborhood are designed to provide convenience and living space solutions as well as style and functionality.

Retreat at Blossom Rock offers to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build from the ground up at this neighborhood will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/RetreatAtBlossomRockGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Retreat at Blossom Rock on Saturday, April 18, from 12 to 3 p.m. for community tours. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary charcuterie and enter a prize drawing.

More about Retreat at Blossom Rock:

Beautiful new single-story homes from the $600s

Up to 4 bedrooms & approx. 2,820 sq. ft.

3-car garages available

On-site pool, parks, playgrounds, trails, sports courts, & more

Near shopping, dining, & recreation

Darius & Pomona models open for tours

Retreat at Blossom Rock is located at 498 W. Treasure Trail in Apache Junction. For more information, call 602.855.9641 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s home building subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.