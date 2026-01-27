Richmond American Announces Debut of Three New Waddell Communities

Estates, Portfolio, & Retreat at White Tank Foothills will host a joint Grand Opening event on Saturday

WADDELL, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of three new neighborhoods—Estates, Portfolio, and Retreat—at the popular White Tank Foothills (RichmondAmerican.com/WhiteTankFoothills) masterplan in Waddell. These highly anticipated communities showcase an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Raleigh is one of 13 impressive Richmond American floor plans available at White Tank Foothills in Waddell, Arizona.

Estates, Portfolio, and Retreat at White Tank Foothills offer to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build from the ground up at these communities will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/WaddellGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit White Tank Foothills on Saturday, January 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community tours. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary refreshments and take home some exclusive giveaway items, courtesy of Richmond American Homes.

More about these communities:

Single- & two-story floor plans with flexible layouts

3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,730 to 3,070 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Hundreds of finish & fixture options

Near Loop 303, the White Tank Mountains, & Luke Air Force Base

Community parks, playgrounds, ramadas, & sports courts

Retreat and Estates at White Tank Foothills are located at 8383 N. 185th Lane in Waddell. Portfolio at White Tank Foothills is located at 8380 N. 185th Lane in Waddell. For more information, call 602.855.9641 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s home building subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.