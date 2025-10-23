Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Ivins Community

Desert Cove is scheduled to debut on Saturday, October 25

IVINS, Utah, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Desert Cove (RichmondAmerican.com/DesertCove) in Ivins. This highly anticipated community boasts an exceptional array of ranch-style homes with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated). Select homes showcase the UltraGarage® (RichmondAmerican.com/UltraGarage)—an attached, extra-tall garage designed to house a range of vehicles and accommodate a variety of storage needs.

The Darius is one of the thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Desert Cove in Ivins, Utah.

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican.com/DesertCoveGO )

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Desert Cove on Saturday, October 25, from 12 to 4 p.m. for community tours, live music and fall-themed activities. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary refreshments and enter a prize drawing.

More about Desert Cove :

New ranch-style homes with open layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 2,430 to 2,910 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Guest suites & RV garages available

Convenient access to downtown St. George

Near recreation, entertainment, Snow Canyon State Park & the Red Mountain Wilderness area

Desert Cove is located at 616 W. Desert Dove Lane in Ivins. For more information, call 385.799.8228 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, they have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

