Richmond American Community to Host Open House in Grass Valley

Attendees can enjoy home tours and a complimentary family photo session

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., will be hosting an Open House at Seasons at Loma Rica Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtLomaRicaRanch) in Grass Valley on Saturday, November 1. Attendees can enjoy model and quick move-in home tours, as well as complimentary family photo sessions with Amy Schabert Photography.

Open House (RichmondAmerican.com/LomaRicaRanchOpenHouse)

The Pearl is one of six eye-catching Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Loma Rica Ranch in Grass Valley, California.

Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit Seasons at Loma Rica Ranch on Saturday, November 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. for complimentary refreshments and home tours. RSVPs are strongly encouraged for family photo sessions as space is limited.

More about Seasons at Loma Rica Ranch:

Beautiful new homes from the mid $500s

Six inspired single- & two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bed & approx. 1,390 to 3,050 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Close proximity to historic downtown Grass Valley

Near notable schools, highways, essential services, shopping, dining & recreation

Community parks, playgrounds, trails & open spaces

Seasons at Loma Rica Ranch is located at 114 Underwood Way in Grass Valley. For more information, call 916.469.0806 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, they have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.