Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Las Vegas Community

Seasons at Vandalia showcases beautiful paired homes with designer details

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Vandalia (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtVandalia), an exciting new Las Vegas community. This vibrant neighborhood boasts paired two-story homes with open layouts and professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican.com/VandaliaGO )

The Lantana Duo is one of two paired Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Vandalia in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Vandalia for a fall-themed Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 25, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary treats and music as they explore this vibrant new neighborhood and tour available listings.

Community highlights:

Paired two-story floor plans

New homes ready on a variety of timelines

3 bedrooms, approx. 1,370 to 1,500 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Prime location in the bustling Southwest Valley

Easy access to I-15 & the south Las Vegas Strip

Seasons at Vandalia is located at 78 Corzine Cliffs Court in Las Vegas. Call 725.241.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, they have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.