Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Phoenix Community

Seasons at Baker Farms is scheduled to debut on Saturday, November 1

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Baker Farms (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtBakerFarms) in Phoenix. This exciting new community showcases an impressive array of single- and two-story homes with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican.com/BakerFarmsGO )

The Sapphire is one of four eye-catching Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Baker Farms in Phoenix, Arizona.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Seasons at Baker Farms on Saturday, November 1, from 12 to 3 p.m. for community tours. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary food truck fare and enter a prize drawing.

More about Seasons at Baker Farms:

New single & two-story homes with open layouts

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,840 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Gated entrance

On-site splash pad, trails, parks & playgrounds

Close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment

Seasons at Baker Farms is located at 1713 N. 79th Drive Lane in Phoenix. For more information, call 602.855.9641 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, they have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

