Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Sahuarita Community

Entrada Del Toro is scheduled to debut this Saturday

SAHUARITA, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Entrada Del Toro (RichmondAmerican.com/EntradaDelToro) in Sahuarita. This must-see addition to the popular Rancho Sahuarita masterplan offers an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans with open layouts.

The Larimar is one of six eye-catching Richmond American floor plans available at Entrada Del Toro in Sahuarita, Arizona.

Showcasing both quick move-in homes with professionally curated finishes and to-be-built homes with exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization), Entrada Del Toro appeals to a variety of Tucson-area homebuyers.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/EntradaDelToroGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Entrada Del Toro on Saturday, January 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community tours. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary brunch and enter a prize drawing.

More about Entrada Del Toro:

New energy-efficient homes from the upper $300s

Six thoughtfully designed single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,590 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Studies, covered patios, & teen rooms available

Personalization options & quick move-in opportunities

On-site clubhouse, pool, splash pad, fitness center, parks, lake, & more

Near notable schools, highways, shopping, dining, recreation, & essential services

Two models open for tours

Entrada Del Toro is located at 830 W. Calle La Mazorca in Sahuarita. For more information, call 520.530.7935 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s home building subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.