Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Tolleson Community

TOLLESON, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Vista Del Sur (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtVistaDelSur) in Tolleson. This inviting new community showcases beautiful single- and two-story homes from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to optimize living space and make homeownership more attainable.

The Emerald is one of four thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Vista Del Sur in Tolleson, Arizona.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Seasons at Vista Del Sur on Saturday, November 8, between 12 and 3 p.m. for community tours. Attendees can enjoy complimentary food truck fare and enter a prize drawing.

More about this community:

New Seasons™ Collection homes with open layouts

Four thoughtfully designed single- & two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,590 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Close proximity to notable schools, dining, shopping, entertainment & recreation

Near Arizona Salt River, Phoenix Raceway & Tres Rios Wetlands

Seasons at Vista Del Sur is located at 5728 S. 98th Lane in Tolleson. For more information, call 602.855.9641 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, they have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

