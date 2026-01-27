Richmond American Debuts New Las Vegas Community

Lexington Chase will open for sales at the end of January

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Lexington Chase (RichmondAmerican.com/LexingtonChase) in southwest Las Vegas. This inviting new neighborhood showcases an exceptional array of new two-story homes with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated). Homebuyers will also have the opportunity to personalize select to-be-built homes with a variety of stylish fixture and finish options.

(RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization).

The Birch is one of three inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Lexington Chase in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/LexingtonChaseGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend the Grand Opening of Lexington Chase on Saturday, January 31, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary donuts and lemonade as they tour the stunning new Elm model home. A prize drawing will also be held.

Community highlights:

Attractive new homes from the upper $500s

Three two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,320 to 2,780 sq. ft.

Main-floor bedrooms available

Personalization opportunities for to-be-built homes

Move-in ready options for shorter timelines

Near Blue Diamond Road & the 215 Beltway

Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, & outdoor recreation

Lexington Chase is located at 8212 Kinleigh Poulson Street in Las Vegas. Call 725.400.0550 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

