Richmond American Community Open for Homesite Reservations in Rancho Murieta

Haven at Murieta showcases an exceptional array of brand-new single- and two-story homes

RANCHO MURIETA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce that Haven at Murieta (RichmondAmerican.com/HavenAtMurieta) is now taking homesite reservations in Rancho Murieta. This inviting new community boasts five inspired single- and two-story floor plans with open layouts.

The Alleman is one of five inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Haven at Murieta in Rancho Murieta, California.

Haven at Murieta offers to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build at this community will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Community highlights:

New energy-efficient homes from the $700s

Five luxurious single- & two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 1,890 to 3,380 sq. ft.

Gated entrance

On-site golf course, clubhouse, trails, parks, & playgrounds

Near shopping, dining, recreation, an equine center, & notable Elk Grove District schools

Haven at Murieta is located at 7407 Bird Loop in Rancho Murieta. Call 916.581.7001 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

