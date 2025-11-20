Richmond American Debuts Desirable New Henderson Community

Interlude at Cadence offers four thoughtfully designed floor plans

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Interlude at Cadence (RichmondAmerican.com/InterludeAtCadence), an exceptional new addition to the sought-after Cadence masterplan in Henderson. Interlude has a lot to offer prospective homebuyers, including resort-style amenities, a prime location in a desirable city, and an attractive array of two-story floor plans with designer details.

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican.com/InterludeAtCadenceGO )

The Seth is one of the four Richmond American floor plans available at Interlude at Cadence in Henderson, Nevada.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by and celebrate the Grand Opening of Interlude at Cadence on Saturday, November 22, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments, music, face painting, miniature pies, and a prize giveaway as they explore this impressive neighborhood.

Community highlights:

Attractive two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,270 sq. ft.

Main-floor bedrooms & 3-car garages available

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

On-site pool, water & dog parks, athletic courts, playgrounds & more

Close proximity to Boulder Highway

Easy access to notable schools, shopping, dining & recreation

Interlude at Cadence is located at 44 Serene Tempo Avenue in Henderson. Call 725.241.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for this exciting event.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

