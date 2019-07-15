Richmond American Debuts Latest Addition to Summerlin Masterplan

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Scots Pine, the latest addition to the Stonebridge Village of Summerlin.

Conveniently located near shopping, dining and the 215 Beltway, the notable new neighborhood offers ranch-style luxury homes with designer details, incredible included features and a wealth of exciting personalization options, including professional kitchens and guest suites.

The ranch-style Robert plan at Scots Pine in Summerlin offers abundant curb appeal.

Grand Opening Celebration RichmondAmerican.com/ScotsPineGO

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Scots Pine on Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres (including a crepe station!), tour three elegant model homes and learn everything the beautiful gated community has to offer.

Scots Pine at a glance:

789 Thistle Fairway Street in Las Vegas

Ranch-style new homes from the low $700s

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 3,350 to 4,000 sq. ft.

Hundreds of personalization options

Complimentary design assistance

Ask a sales associate about special offers at this exciting new neighborhood.



For more information about Scots Pine and our other exceptional Summerlin communities, call 702.638.4440 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Summerlin.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

