Richmond American Debuts New Castle Rock Community

The Apex at Cobblestone Ranch showcases thoughtfully designed new homes

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of The Apex at Cobblestone Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/ApexAtCobblestone) in Castle Rock. This noteworthy new community offers an impressive selection of ranch and two-story homes from the builder's sought-after Aspire™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Aspire), designed to elevate everyday living. Homebuyers will also have the opportunity to add their personal touch by choosing from an extensive array of fixture and finish options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization).

The Harmon is one of five stunning Richmond American floor plans available at The Apex at Cobblestone Ranch in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/ApexGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend the Grand Opening of The Apex at Cobblestone Ranch on Saturday, February 21, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary pastries and hot beverages from a coffee cart as they explore everything there is to love about this desirable new neighborhood.

Community highlights:

New luxury homes

Five ranch & two-story floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 3,800 to 6,170 sq. ft.

1-acre+ homesites

3-car garages included

Finished basements & attached RV garages available

Hundreds of personalization options

Clubhouse, pool, parks, playgrounds, trails, & other master-planned amenities

Prime location within notable Douglas County School District

The Apex at Cobblestone Ranch is located at 6379 Pleasant View Drive in Castle Rock. Call 719.374.9087 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

