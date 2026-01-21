Richmond American Debuts New Community in Aylett

Kennington offers five impressive floor plans with designer details

AYLETT, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce that Kennington (RichmondAmerican.com/Kennington), a brand-new community in Aylett, is now open for sales. This tranquil neighborhood boasts an exceptional array of new ranch and two-story homes with open layouts and professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated), as well as personalization options available. Area homebuyers and agents are encouraged to schedule a tour of the elegant Elderberry and Lapis model homes.

The Elderberry is one of five inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Kennington in Aylett, Virginia.

Community highlights:

New ranch & two-story homes from the $400s

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,660 sq. ft.

Basements available

Exciting personalization options

Community clubhouse, pools, fitness center & playground

Easy access to US-360 & employment hubs

Nearby outdoor recreation at King William County Recreational Park, Sandy Point State Forest & Zoar State Forest

Kennington is located at 2237 Kennington Parkway North in Aylett. Call 540.790.6836 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and schedule an appointment.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, they have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.