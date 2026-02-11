Richmond American Debuts New Community in Chesterfield

Lake Margaret showcases beautiful new homes with personalization options

CHESTERFIELD, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce that Lake Margaret (RichmondAmerican.com/LakeMargaret) is now open for sales in Chesterfield. This charming new community showcases four ranch and two-story floor plans with thoughtful layouts and incredible included features.

The Donovan is one of four impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Lake Margaret in Chesterfield, Virginia.

For house hunters with a specific vision, Lake Margaret offers to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting design options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Those who choose to build at this community will have the opportunity to attend a professional design consultation and select colors, textures, fixtures, and finishes for their new living spaces—a complimentary service! For homebuyers looking to move on a shorter timeline, there will also be move-in ready listings available later this spring.

Community highlights:

New ranch & two-story homes from the mid $600s

Generous half- to two-acre homesites

Up to 6 bedrooms & approx. 4,040 sq. ft.

Basement options for future flexibility

Community pools, lakes, golf course, sports courts, playgrounds, trails, & more

Easy access to notable schools, employment hubs, shopping, dining, & recreation via I-95

Lake Margaret is located at 13207 Killbarney Drive in Chesterfield. Area homebuyers and agents are encouraged to book a tour of the new Donovan model home and explore the neighborhood in person. Call 540.790.6836 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and schedule an appointment.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.