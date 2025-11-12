Richmond American Debuts New Las Vegas Community

Solstice at Sunstone offers a prime location and four exceptional floor plans

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Solstice at Sunstone (RichmondAmerican.com/SolsticeAtSunstone), a dynamic new community in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. This must-see neighborhood showcases an array of beautiful new homes, including quick move-in listings and to-be-built options that can be personalized with fixtures and finishes.

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican.com/SolsticeGO )

The Coronado is one of the four Richmond American floor plans available at Solstice at Sunstone in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by and celebrate the Grand Opening of Solstice at Sunstone on Saturday, November 15, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary snacks, face painting, miniature pies, a prize giveaway, and more as they explore everything this neighborhood has to offer.

Community highlights:

Impressive new homes on various timelines

Four two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,280 sq. ft.

Guest suites & 3-car garages available

Parks, playgrounds, walking paths & other amenities

Easy access to Highway 95 & Mount Charleston

Exciting personalization options

Solstice at Sunstone is located at 9361 Blue Vega Avenue in Las Vegas. Call 725.241.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.