Richmond American Debuts New Las Vegas Community

News provided by

Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Nov 12, 2025, 15:47 ET

Solstice at Sunstone offers a prime location and four exceptional floor plans

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Solstice at Sunstone (RichmondAmerican.com/SolsticeAtSunstone), a dynamic new community in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. This must-see neighborhood showcases an array of beautiful new homes, including quick move-in listings and to-be-built options that can be personalized with fixtures and finishes.

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican.com/SolsticeGO )

Continue Reading
The Coronado is one of the four Richmond American floor plans available at Solstice at Sunstone in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Coronado is one of the four Richmond American floor plans available at Solstice at Sunstone in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by and celebrate the Grand Opening of Solstice at Sunstone on Saturday, November 15, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary snacks, face painting, miniature pies, a prize giveaway, and more as they explore everything this neighborhood has to offer.

Community highlights:

  • Impressive new homes on various timelines
  • Four two-story floor plans
  • Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,280 sq. ft.
  • Guest suites & 3-car garages available
  • Parks, playgrounds, walking paths & other amenities
  • Easy access to Highway 95 & Mount Charleston
  • Exciting personalization options

Solstice at Sunstone is located at 9361 Blue Vega Avenue in Las Vegas. Call 725.241.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

New Richmond American Community to Debut in Eagle

New Richmond American Community to Debut in Eagle

Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Hevostila Estates...
Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Tolleson Community

Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Tolleson Community

Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Vista Del...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics