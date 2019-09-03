Richmond American Debuts New Neighborhood in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Prairie Center. The beautiful new neighborhood in Brighton offers five ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to put home ownership within reach for a wide range of buyers.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/PrairieCenterGO)

Richmond American’s Lapis plan at Seasons at Prairie Center in Brighton greets guests with a charming covered front porch.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Seasons at Prairie Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7. Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, tour the brand-new Alexandrite model home and learn everything this notable new neighborhood has to offer.

Seasons at Prairie Center

Seasons™ Collection homes from the mid $300s

Inspired ranch & two-story floor plans

Up to 4 bedrooms & approx. 2,250 sq. ft.

Planned amenities include a rec center, pool, park & trails

Easy access to Barr Lake, open space & shopping at nearby Prairie Center

Close proximity to I-76 & E-470

The highly anticipated community also offers hundreds of ways to personalize and complimentary design assistance.

Seasons at Prairie Center is located at the intersection of 27th Avenue and Eagle Boulevard in Brighton. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

