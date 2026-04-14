Richmond American Homes of New Mexico Recognized for Sustainability Efforts

The company is committed to building better homes for today and tomorrow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes (RAH) of New Mexico, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is thrilled to have been recognized by Powering New Mexico's (PNM) High Performance New Homes Program for its commitment to sustainability in homebuilding. This program (pnm.com/newhomeconstruction) promotes the construction of comfortable, energy-efficient homes in New Mexico.

The Yorktown is one of five energy-efficient Richmond American floor plans available at Broadmoor West in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

In addition to having been named by PNM as the builder in New Mexico with the highest median kilowatt-hour (kWh) efficiency rate, Richmond American has also been recognized as having the most ENERGY STAR®-certified homes in the state. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA.gov), ENERGY STAR®-certified homes deliver lower utility bills, improved indoor air quality, efficient HVAC systems, proper insulation and sealing, better moisture protection, stronger resale value, and added peace of mind through strict standards and independent inspections.

Over the past 20 years, Richmond American's green initiatives (RichmondAmerican.com/Energy) have produced strong results. Beyond power-based savings, the builder has focused on water conservation and improving indoor air quality, aiming to create homes that are healthier for residents and better for the environment while also lowering costs.

In 2022, Richmond American achieved a HERS® Index of 49—surpassing its goal of 50 three years ahead of schedule. The HERS® Index is the industry standard for rating home energy efficiency, providing a nationally recognized measure of a home's energy performance. A certified HERS® Rater evaluates a home and assigns it a score from 0 to 150; the lower the score, the more energy-efficient the home.

Additional green initiatives that Richmond American has implemented in recent years include:

WaterSense® fixtures (per community & plan)

Programmable thermostat

Efficient HVAC

Low-e windows (per market)

Advanced framing

Low-VOC paint and carpet

Award-winning radon mitigation

Indoor airPLUS

More information on Richmond American Homes of New Mexico can be obtained by calling 505.800.7742.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.