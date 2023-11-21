Richmond American Now Selling at Rasmussen Farms in Draper

Discover inspired two-story floor plans with designer-curated finishes

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that the highly anticipated Rasmussen Farms community (RichmondAmerican.com/Rasmussen) is now open for sales in the coveted Draper area. This notable new neighborhood boasts an array of two-story floor plans with the incredible included features and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Model home tours

The two-story Laurel is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Rasmussen Farms in Draper, Utah.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Rasmussen Farms to tour the inspired Laurel model home. The community sales center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Wednesdays, 12 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

About Rasmussen Farms:

Beautiful two-story homes from the $700s

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 2,000 to 2,360 sq. ft.

Gourmet kitchens, spacious primary suites with deluxe bathrooms, lofts and finished basements available

Prime location off I-15, near the light rail

Close proximity to downtown Salt Lake City , Salt Lake International Airport and Silicon Slopes

, Salt Lake International Airport and Silicon Slopes Easy access to shopping, dining and recreation

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Quick move-in homes available

Rasmussen Farms is located at 308 Katecapo Lane in Draper. Call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

