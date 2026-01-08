Richmond American Purchases New Homesites in Williamson County

Timberbrook will showcase versatile floor plans with designer details

FAIRVIEW, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce that it has purchased and closed on 79 homesites in Fairview. The land is set to become Timberbrook, a new Williamson County community that is expected to begin sales in early 2027. Future homebuyers will be able to choose from an array of beautiful floor plans with flexible layouts and designer details.

Community highlights:

Timberbrook in Fairview, Tennessee, will offer an inspired selection of floor plans from Richmond American.

New single-family homes

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Easy access to Nashville via SR-100 & 1-40

Close proximity to shopping & dining at Fairview Town Center

Nearby outdoor recreation at Bowie Nature Park

Prime location in a rapidly developing area

Zoned for notable Williamson County schools

Timberbrook will be located at 7533 Cox Pike in Fairview. Call 629.366.0400 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

