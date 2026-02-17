Rick Ellis Joins MACMA Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Media, LLC today announced that Rick Ellis, Director of Audience Growth, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Media, Audience & Content Marketing Association (MACMA), a leading organization serving media, marketing, and audience development professionals.

MACMA's Board is composed of dedicated industry leaders who volunteer their time and expertise to guide the association's vision and growth. Committed to fostering innovation, learning, and professional development within the marketing, audience, and content community, the Board plays a pivotal role in shaping the organization's strategic direction. Ellis joins this select group, helping drive initiatives, programming, and member engagement.

"Rick is the consummate audience development professional," said Greg Sanders, SVP of Audience Growth at WTWH Media. "He understands how data, technology, and strategy intersect to drive measurable growth and meaningful audience activation. His leadership will be a tremendous asset to MACMA and its members."

MACMA empowers media, audience, and content marketing professionals through forward-thinking education, networking opportunities, and experiential events. The organization provides a collaborative platform for innovation and professional growth, equipping members with the tools and insights to stay competitive in a rapidly changing media environment.

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The company serves seven core industry verticals, including design engineering, robotics, life sciences, renewable energy, food service, convenience retail, and clubs & resorts.

For more information, visit www.wtwhmedia.com.

