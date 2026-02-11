WTWH Media's Satyne Doner named 2026 SIIA Media's Rising Star

CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Media, LLC is proud to announce Women in Restaurant Leadership Senior Editor Satyne Doner has received the 2026 SIIA Media's Rising Stars award. The award recognizes game-changing junior and mid-level contributors making a significant impact by generating revenue, elevating brands, streamlining processes, and surpassing expectations. Doner accepted the award February 3 at SIIA Media's Business Information & Media Summit (BIMS) in New Orleans.

"Satyne joined our company three years ago and quickly made her mark as our editorial intern before becoming a full-time editor about a year later," says Danny Klein, VP, Editorial at WTWH Media's Foodservice, Retail, and Hospitality portfolio. "We asked her to lead our new Women in Restaurant Leadership platform and her commitment to community, quality storytelling, and vision led to WiRL's growth from a sold-out conference to a full-fledged media property. Her passion for the mission has proven infectious for industry leaders and continues to inspire what's possible for the brand."

SIIA is an umbrella association representing nearly 400 technology, data and media companies and associations globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company.

WiRL is a media property under QSR and FSR and includes the annual WiRL Together Summit as well as webinars, weekly and monthly content, a podcast, robust social media presence, and virtual hangout series called WiRL Power Hours.

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The Company serves seven core industry verticals including design engineering, robotics, life sciences, renewable energy, food service, convenience retail, and clubs & resorts. For more information on WTWH, please visit https://www.wtwhmedia.com.

