WTWH Media Opens Registration for Year 4 of QSR Evolution Conference

CLEVELAND, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- February 26, WTWH Media, LLC, has announced registration is now open for the fourth year of the QSR Evolution Conference. The event will take place September 8–10, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, with a special welcome reception held on the evening of September 8.

QSR Evolution

New for 2026, QSR Evolution, in partnership with the NextGen Restaurant Summit, is presented as a single, combined event experience from the teams behind QSR and FSR magazines. This unified format brings together quick-service, fast casual, and full-service restaurant leaders under one registration, giving attendees the flexibility to choose the sessions most relevant to their business and growth goals.

At this event, attendees will hear and share perspectives on building and operating the restaurant of the future. A high-profile roster of speakers will lead discussions on growth, innovation, franchising, labor, culture, and technology that offer insights applicable across restaurant segments while maintaining a strong foundation in restaurant leadership.

"Once again, we've tapped operators to curate an agenda that centers on actionable insights," says Danny Klein, VP, Editorial, at QSR and FSR. "We're going to dive into tech, labor, culinary, and more, and do so with an operator-first approach. But equally important, we're continuing to find ways to connect industry leaders and develop a collaborative environment where everybody can learn and grow."

The Year 4 event will begin with a "Welcome to Atlanta" welcome reception keynote with Chick-fil-A president Susannah Frost - the sixth person in the brand's storied history to hold the role. She'll share her journey and take attendees inside the iconic chain's history.

The agenda is then highlighted by several keynote addresses, including an opening roundtable discussion with Jimmy John's, Sonic Drive-In, Buffalo Wild Wings, Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', and Arby's owner Inspire Brands. Also taking the big stage will be White Castle CEO Lisa Ingram, Shake Shack CEO Rob Lynch, and Texas Roadhouse CEO Jerry Morgan as we peel back the curtain behind some of the country's most successful restaurant companies.

Additional speakers include more than 100 accomplished industry leaders across both sectors.

Last year's third edition of QSR Evolution attracted more than 1,300 C-level executives, presidents, founders, franchise owners and operators, operations executives, technology and information executives, human resources, culture executives and franchise development executives from across the country.

Early bird registration is available to operators of quick-service and full-service restaurants at a rate of $399 until June 1, 2026. The registration fee after that date will be $499 and late and onsite registration will be $599.

About QSR: QSR delivers timely and in-depth reporting on the $350 billion quick-service restaurant industry. Since 1997, QSR has defined this market, which includes traditional fast food, fast casual, coffee, snacks, concessions, and related segments of the foodservice industry.

About FSR: FSR informs, connects, and enriches the $300 billion full-service restaurant industry, which includes independent restaurants; national, regional, and emerging restaurant chains; and multi-concept hospitality groups.

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The Company serves seven core industry verticals including design engineering, robotics, life sciences, renewable energy, food service, convenience retail, and clubs & resorts. For more information on WTWH, please visit https://www.wtwhmedia.com.

