Ricoh announces availability of PENTAX WG-90 waterproof digital compact camera

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the PENTAX WG-90 digital camera will be available for purchase in early February. The WG series all-weather adventure cameras – known for their rugged chassis, plus waterproof and shock-resistant features – are now offered under the PENTAX brand which is regarded industry-wide for developing dustproof, waterproof and weather-resistant products.

The PENTAX WG-90 is a waterproof digital compact camera with a lightweight body that features a high-performance, five-times optical zoom lens with a focal-length coverage from 5mm to 25mm (equivalent to approx. 28mm to 140mm in the 35mm format). Its back-illuminated, 16-megapixel CMOS image sensor and high-performance imaging engine deliver a top sensitivity of ISO 6400 and produce super-high-resolution images.

The PENTAX WG-90 assures outstanding reliability and operability even under harsh conditions where ordinary compact cameras and smartphones may be unusable. Its outdoor-friendly monitor swiftly optimizes the image brightness level to improve the visibility of a scene in bright outdoor locations. It also features a built-in ring light with adjustable illumination levels that powers the PENTAX-original Digital Microscope mode, allowing the user to capture clear, vivid images of a microscopic world normally undetectable to the naked eye. The PENTAX WG-90 can be used for a variety of scenes and subjects, from casual snapshots to outdoor and underwater photography, and even in specialized worksite applications.

The PENTAX WG-90 is designed to be waterproof down to a depth of 46 feet (14 meters), shockproof against a fall from a height of five feet (1.6 meters), and freeze-proof against temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C).

For details and specifications, see: https://us.ricoh-imaging.com/product/wg-90/

| Pricing and Availability |
Offered in blue or black, the PENTAX WG-90 will be available early February 2024 at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com as well as at Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets nationwide for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $329.95.

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |
Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.

The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.

For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

© 2024 Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

