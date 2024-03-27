Ricoh announces GR series cameras featuring built-in highlight diffusion filter

RICOH GR III HDF and RICOH GR IIIx HDF soften light sources and diffuse highlights for more expressive images that create a sense of depth and emotion

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the RICOH GR III HDF and RICOH GR IIIx HDF premium digital compact cameras. These new versions of the acclaimed RICOH GR III and RICOH GR IIIx cameras feature a newly-developed Highlight Diffusion Filter (HDF) that diffuses highlights for softer light, creating more expressive images with a sense of depth and emotion. The HDF, which can be turned on and off in a single action, allows the user to add a totally different kind of visual expression to captured images.

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation announced the RICOH GR III HDF and RICOH GR IIIx HDF premium digital compact cameras. These new versions of the acclaimed RICOH GR III and RICOH GR IIIx cameras feature a newly-developed Highlight Diffusion Filter (HDF) that diffuses highlights for softer light, creating more expressive images with a sense of depth and emotion.

Developed using RICOH's advanced inkjet technology cultivated over the years, this special-effect filter diffuses highlight areas and creates a blurred effect along the image's edges, making it possible to produce images resembling those captured in film photography or vintage movies. Since the HDF can be instantly switched on and off with a single action, it lets the user effortlessly alternate between two completely different visual expressions — clear, sharply focused images characteristic of the RICOH GR series, and softer light, more expressive images captured by the HDF — depending on the subject or creative intention.

"The RICOH GR III HDF and RICOH GR IIIx HDF inherit the fundamental merits of our GR series – exceptional image quality, flawless point-and-shoot operation and outstanding portability," said Ken Curry, president, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. "The new GR HDF models give users a new creative option that expands the visual boundaries of snapshot photography."

| Pricing and Availability |

The RICOH GR III HDF and RICOH GR IIIx HDF will be available in April at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com as well as at Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,069.95 for the RICOH GR III HDF and $1,149.95 for the RICOH GR IIIx HDF.

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.



The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.



For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

© 2024 Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For More Information, Contact:

Stephannie Depa

Breakaway Communications for Ricoh Imaging

+1 530-864-0136 – mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation