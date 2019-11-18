Ricoh Expands 360 Lineup with THETA SC2 for Enthusiasts; More Info at B&H

(White)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1519135-REG/ricoh_910800_theta_sc2_4k_360.html

(Beige)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1519134-REG/ricoh_910802_theta_sc2_4k_360.html

(Blue)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1519138-REG/ricoh_910803_theta_sc2_4k_360.html

(Pink)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1519134-REG/ricoh_910802_theta_sc2_4k_360.html

Key Features

Easy-to-Use Enthusiast 4K 360 Camera

360 Camera Internal Stitching, 4K Shake Correction

Shake Correction 360 4K30 Video & 5376 x 2688 360 Photos

Face Correction, Night Mode, 14GB Memory

Simplicity is key to the THETA's success, and this model continues that tradition. It does update the design to add a status display OLED and self-timer button for easily checking and changing settings. Bluetooth has also been included, enabling wireless remote control support. The camera also features a faster USB port for charging and transferring data and there is 14GB of internal memory.

Images and video benefit from a new imaging pipeline, helping create better stills at a resolution of 5376 x 2688 and record up to 3 minutes of 4K video. Some new presets to help optimize imagery are a Face Mode that will detect and center people in the frame, a Night View that dramatically improves quality in low light, and an Underwater Mode that adjusts white balance for underwater use. The HDR algorithm received some changes as well with minimal aberrations and faster processing time.

The Ricoh Theta SC2 will be available in Beige, Blue, Pink, and White. Accessories available for the SC2 include the TW-1 Underwater Housing, TL-1 Lens Cap, TH-2 Hard Case, TS-2 Semi-Hard Case, and TE-1 Extension Adapter.

