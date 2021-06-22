Ricoh North America names Lauren Sallata Chief Marketing Officer

"Lauren brings the perfect blend of a relentless focus on customer experience with a pragmatic approach to internal collaboration, from marketing and sales, to various divisions within large complex global organizations," said Carsten Bruhn, President and CEO, Ricoh North America. "She embodies our Ricoh team values and shares our team's obsession with customer satisfaction and embraces our culture of excellence mindset. Welcoming Lauren to the team is one of many ways we are mobilizing to take advantage of the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead for Ricoh, our partners and customers."

Sallata comes to Ricoh from Panasonic Corporation of North America, where she led the region's marketing transformation, redesigning the brand and digital strategy to align with the company's new business positioning. With a focus on extending the brand from consumer to a holistic provider of integrated solutions, Sallata increased overall purchase intent and awareness, developed long-term brand strategy positioning for millennial and Gen Z buyers, and launched a customer engagement platform. While at Panasonic, she received several industry awards including: 2020 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Diamond Award in Transforming the Brand; 2018 ANA B2 'Marketer of the Year' top three finalist; and two 2017 Stevie Business Awards for B2B Campaign of the Year.

Prior to Panasonic, Sallata held leadership positions within the services arm of Xerox, including Vice President of Business Development and Marketing where she led strategy and execution of the company's rebrand and enterprise portfolio project. Previous to that she was with Affiliated Computer Services, Inc. (ACS). Her early career was spent at Verizon Business where she held several senior management roles.

"The energy, creativity and authenticity I see at Ricoh is inspiring," said Sallata. "I'm thrilled to join a team so passionate about the customer experience and am excited to share my learnings from other large-scale marketing transformations. It's clear that the Ricoh team values collaboration, teamwork, responsibility and an unwavering commitment to customers, a true recipe for long-term success, which is exactly what we'll accomplish together."

