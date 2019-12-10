Ricoh strengthens alliances at PRINTING United with its unique value-add to commercial printers and sign shops

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA Inc. today announced the overwhelming success of its participation in the first-ever PRINTING United which has resulted in growing business with existing customers and forging alliances with new ones, ultimately, closing multi-million dollars in new business. At the show, Ricoh's commitment to help customers thrive today and keep growing tomorrow took centerstage, through interactive booth experiences, as well as throughout the educational sessions at BRAND United and the Digital Amphitheater. Beyond the show, Ricoh and Heidelberg teamed up to give back to the larger community. Collectively raising nearly $7,000, Ricoh's charitable donations went to the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity that supports wounded veterans and service members, and Heidelberg's to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Print and sign shops also saw tremendous value at PRINTING United, especially in the Ricoh booth. "As our industry continues to converge, it has become increasingly clear that ramping up our wide format capabilities will help me continue to stay ahead of the competition, not just today but into the future, as well," said Mark Little, Vice President of Operations, Quik Print of Oklahoma City. "The partner I knew I could trust to make that transition a smooth one, and deliver the right technology, was Ricoh. We've had such success with my Ricoh sheet-fed and software products, it was a no-brainer for my team and I to visit the Ricoh booth, the first booth you saw when you entered the show, and sign for the award-winning RICOH Pro L5160 and RICOH Pro TF6250."

In today's fast paced world of business, the print industry, like many others, is working hard to keep up with the needs of the various stakeholders. PRINTING United offered businesses, buyers, manufacturers and more a venue at which new conversations could be had and alliances formed to help shape the successful future of our business. Ricoh's multi-million dollars' worth of new business which spanned across its vast portfolio – from hardware, software and services – is one strong example of what can come from a focus on collaboration and convergence.

"The major reason PRINTING United attendees responded so positively to Ricoh's message is that we understand the value chain of our customers' experiences and that the act of listening differently and executing on what's learned will create a better, stronger alliance. NAPCO and SGIA share that same philosophy which is why we were the first to sign on as a diamond sponsor of this groundbreaking event," said Gavin Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Print, Ricoh Americas. "The PRINTING United team set out to do things differently just as we do at Ricoh – realizing that the way to move our industry forward is to create an environment that will allow for positive exchanges to happen. We are living in a business-to-client-to-customer-to-consumer world and the most direct route to success involves bringing together the right mix of people, product and services to deliver a specific goal: successes for our clients' and their customers'."

For more information on Ricoh, visit www.takealookatricohproduction.com or follow along and engage on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com



© 2019 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are

the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

John Greco

Ricoh USA, Inc.

(973) 882-2023

john.greco@ricoh-usa.com

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Ricoh

(212) 616-6003

tsheehy@breakawaycom.com

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh.com

