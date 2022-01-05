Riddell Launches Axiom Football Helmet Platform Designed With New Protection and Performance Technologies

"The Riddell Axiom introduces new technologies that will fundamentally change what the football community expects in a helmet, making this launch an exciting moment for our company, but also for athletes across all playing levels," said Dan Arment, President and CEO of Riddell. "We communicated our plans to advance the state-of-the-art in football helmet technology as represented on Riddell's Innovation Roadmap. Reaching this development milestone is rewarding and will benefit the football community for years to come."

3D Imaging Provides A Personalized Fit Using Riddell's Proprietary Fitting System

Riddell's Tru-Fit™ System utilizes Riddell's Verifyt™ scanning app to capture a three-dimensional image of an athlete's head. Our proprietary fitting algorithm analyzes the 3D images and generates an individualized combination of energy managing interior liner pads with unique thicknesses, shapes, and contours. These liner pads work together to create a personalized interior fit and protection system. Your individualized build configuration is calculated, stored, linked, and managed within Riddell's internal database.

New Design Increases Energy Management & Field of View While Using Less Hardware

Notably, the Axiom features a Tru-View™ frontal protection system which removes the top bar of the traditional face mask to provide additional flexing, more energy managing material and a better impact response. The surround flex system, a combination of flex panels in the helmet shell that work together with the internal liners and face protection system, is designed to improve impact response. A panoramic elliptical face mask includes cast cage construction available in both stainless steel and titanium, and a unique shape and orientation that strengthens the face mask structure and provides a sweeping view of the field.

Axiom is the first football helmet that will offer a standard, factory-installed, optically correct visor to give athletes a clear field view and full coverage eye protection.

"Over the last three years, we have incorporated learnings from head imaging and impact data, laboratory and field testing, with Riddell's decades of design and development expertise in head protection, leading us to today's Axiom introduction," explained Thad Ide, SVP of Research and Product Development at Riddell. "This helmet is the product of new design methods, materials, and technologies, and will reset the overall athlete experience with a football helmet. The Axiom is the new standard for football helmets."

First Ever Football Helmet Equipped Standard with InSite™ Technology

Axiom is the first ever football helmet equipped standard with Riddell's InSite impact response system, providing the latest smart helmet technology in the market to each player. InSite technology analyzes and reports on HIE compared to Riddell's database of eight million on-field player impacts. With a subscription to Riddell InSite Analytics, football programs will receive inside the helmet data analysis to have a deeper understanding of the head impacts their athletes experience during practices and games. This web-based platform provides actionable information that can help coaches and athletic trainers take steps to reduce HIE and improve performance. More on InSite Analytics is available at: www.Riddell.com/InSiteAnalytics.

Axiom will be available by Fall 2022, starting initially with the Varsity model followed by Youth versions expected to be available after the 2022 season. The team price point for each helmet will be around $750, fully equipped with all hardware.

