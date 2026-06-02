RideNow Group, Inc. Announces Expansion of Powersports Dealership, New Superstore in Gainesville, Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNW) ("we", "our", the "Company", or "RideNow"), a leading U.S. powersports vehicle retailer, today announced the opening of a new flagship facility for RideNow Powersports Gainesville. Relocating from its former site at 4820 NW 13th Street to 4222 NW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida, the new location has been engineered to be a premier powersports superstore, which will upgrade the customer buying and ownership experience in North Central Florida.

The expanded facility reflects RideNow's continued commitment to serving the Gainesville riding community. Located just half a mile away from the current dealership, the new store remains easily accessible while offering significantly upgraded amenities. The facility will feature a state-of-the-art, 25,000 square foot indoor showroom, a 150% increase in capacity, alongside a larger, fully paved exterior lot.

This larger footprint will allow the dealership to maintain a substantial "ready-to-ride" inventory of more than 500 vehicles, providing customers with one of the region's most diverse selections of motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and personal watercraft.

The new Gainesville location is designed as a destination for powersports enthusiasts, offering an extensive lineup of leading brands, including Can-Am, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, Sea-Doo, CFMOTO, Kayo, and Denago. With both new and pre-owned inventory available, customers will have access to a broader range of models, colors, and price points.

"This new facility will deliver a significantly enhanced customer experience, with a much larger indoor showroom and an expansive paved lot, which will be perfect for our monthly Bike Nights and other local events," said Pete Strebbing, General Manager of RideNow Powersports Gainesville. "Our increased inventory ensures customers can find the perfect ride for their next adventure—whether on pavement, dirt, or water."

In addition to improving the retail experience, the expanded facility is expected to support local economic growth through increased hiring. The building will also have a larger service department and an expanded accessory and apparel department, featuring a wide selection of top-tier gear.

"We are constantly looking for ways to elevate the buying experience for our customers," said Cam Tkach, Chief Operating Officer of RideNow. "This new Gainesville superstore is a perfect example of our strategy in action. Providing an unmatched variety of product choices and great customer service are just a couple of the ways we are adding long-term value to our business and to the communities we serve."

The move to the new store in Gainesville takes place this week. The grand opening celebration will take place later this month.

About RideNow Group, Inc.

RideNow Group, Inc. is a premier powersports dealership group and is believed to be the largest powersports retail group in the United States. The Company offers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports vehicles. RideNow also offers parts, apparel, accessories, and finance and insurance services, including aftermarket products from a wide range of manufacturers. As a leading purchaser of pre-owned inventory, the Company leverages its proprietary RideNow Cash Offer tool to acquire vehicles directly from consumers. Learn more about RideNow at https://www.ridenow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE RideNow Group Inc.