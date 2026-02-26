Rider Jet Center and In-house Restaurant Earn Regional and National Awards

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rider Jet Center , a full-service Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at the Hagerstown Regional Airport, is proud to be recognized for several regional and national awards. Rider Jet Center was a winner in the 2026 Washington County Business Awards, and The Grille at Runways , a full-service restaurant within the FBO, was a winner and finalist in two local awards.

Washington County Chamber of Commerce 27th Annual Business Awards : Rider Jet named winner in the "At Your Service" Category Winners were announced at the awards ceremony on February 25th, 2026. Rider Jet Center was touted as providing the "best in service," premium amenities, and seamless support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency and excellence.

Tri State's Best Community's Choice Awards 2025 : The Grille at Runways named the Best Overall Restaurant The Grille at Runways offers breakfast, lunch and dinner six days a week, along with sweeping airfield views. The restaurant was named the best Washington County restaurant!

Hagerstown Magazine Hot List 2026 : The Grille at Runways named finalist in two categories: Overall Restaurant and Special Occasion/Romantic This recognition follows The Grille at Runways winning the 2025 award for Special Occasion/Romantic category.



These impressive award recognitions come on the heels of Rider Jet Center's 2025 win of Top FBO by Aerospace and Defense Review . The magazine praised Rider Jet Center's elevated and attentive services and high-end amenities, and shared, "This award is in recognition of Rider Jet Center's stellar reputation and trust among customers and industry peers, evident in the numerous nominations we received from our subscribers. Rider Jet Center emerged as the Top FBO service 2025 after an exhaustive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and our editorial board." The full article can be read on Aerospace and Defense Review .

"Rider Jet Center is honored to be celebrated among so many great organizations in our region," said Ben Rider, owner and operator of Rider Jet Center. "While recognition is wonderful, we've always felt that we don't maintain great service merely to win awards. We're proud to continue to make a difference for the customers and communities we serve."

Rider Jet Center was established in 2003 by longtime private pilot David Rider, and is operated by his son, Ben Rider. The company is driven by the vision of elevating the standards of FBO services with hospitality, trust, and unmatched customer care. Rider Jet Center provides aviation fuel, ramp services, rental car arrangements and hotel reservations, as well as facility features such as free Wi-Fi, satellite TVs, comfortable lounges for pilots to enjoy. The Grille at Runways and South Mountain Aviation are beloved "go-to" amenities and provide excellent service.

Rider Jet Center is a full-service Fixed Base Operator at Hagerstown Regional Airport, known for its customer-first approach, premium amenities and on-site jet and propeller maintenance. Serving both civilian and military clients, it offers seamless aviation support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency, and operational excellence. The facility offers Avfuel petroleum products, weather briefings on state-of-the-art WSI weather computers, and pilot supplies.

