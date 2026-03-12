The Grille at Runways Celebrates Record Success and Recognition in Hagerstown

The Grille at Runways has recently won several regional awards, including The Tri-State 2025 Community Choice Award for Best All-Around Restaurant (Washington County) and the 2025 Hagerstown Magazine Hub City Hot List for Best Place for a Romantic Meal," touting special views and experiences. Additionally, the Hagerstown Washington County Chamber of Commerce awarded Rider Jet Center as the overall winner for the 2026 At Your Service Awards, mentioning the stellar customer service at The Grille at Runways. Defense and Aerospace Review Magazine recognized Rider Jet Center as the Best in FBO Service in 2025 and named The Grille at Runways as a great attraction for pilots.

The restaurant was born the "Runways Restaurant" from Rider Jet Center founder David Rider's dream to have the best runway-side restaurant available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, for pilots and their crews to enjoy. It became "The Grille at Runways" under management from famous local restaurant-owner Dick Roulette.

Rider Jet Center Vice President Tom Riford shared, "A lot of pilots fly from all over the Mid-Atlantic to enjoy delicious meals, scenic views, and friendly service at The Grille at Runways. From serving sixteen Army helicopters here at once to girl groups on Tuesday nights, the restaurant provides a unique experience for all!"

"2025 was the best year yet, for The Grille at Runways," said Rider Jet Center CEO and restaurant owner Ben Rider. "We are so pleased that 2026 is shaping up to be even better!"

Manager Heather Hiser shared recent and upcoming happenings at The Grille at Runways: "On Tuesday nights we host 'Girl Dinner,' where women can enjoy our specific menu specials. Reservations are a must! Our new once-per-month Wednesday night 'Date Night' has created a lot of positive buzz! Couples enjoy a choice of appetizers, entrees, and desserts, all for $75 per couple." The restaurant was happily filled with diners enjoying an amazing selection of choices, for the first special date night dinner on March 4th.

Additionally: "We've recently launched and held the unveiling celebration of the "Jonny Paul Lightning Cocktail," crafted with melon-flavored liquor and other citrus notes, honoring Jonny Barr and Paul Crampton, for 15 years of supporting Hangarfest, an annual event held at Rider Jet Center with proceeds going toward Breast Cancer Awareness, Inc."

Unlike other restaurants, The Grille at Runways has its own Private Label spirits (Runways Rye, Runways Gin, Runways Vodka, and Runways Rum), as well as its "Tavern License," allowing it to sell bottles of spirits. Working with a local distillery, the high-quality and beautifully-labeled spirits created national attention. The unveiling of these Private Label spirits as well as the development of several new cocktails were all unveiled in events at the restaurant. Other special launches held at The Grille at Runways include South Mountain Aviation's mascot unveiling of Smavy the Snallygaster in August 2025, where specialty cocktails were served and branded stickers and magnets were offered.

Members of the military always receive a discount at The Grille at Runways. According to Ben Rider, "We believe our restaurant is centered around good food, good prices, and good friendly people, combining into a great experience for our customers. We understand that we create 'Atmos-food.' . . a combination of an unusual atmosphere, and good dining. While we can do linen tablecloths and more, for special events, we try to give a very positive experience every time. We don't want to be the most expensive place in town, but we are in competition with the places that have a positive reputation for having the best food!"

About Rider Jet Center

Rider Jet Center is a full-service Fixed Base Operator at Hagerstown Regional Airport, known for its customer-first approach, premium amenities and on-site jet and propeller maintenance. Serving both civilian and military clients, it offers seamless aviation support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency, and operational excellence. The facility offers Avfuel petroleum products, weather briefings on state-of-the-art WSI weather computers, and pilot supplies.

See: www.riderjetcenter.com.

SOURCE Rider Jet Center